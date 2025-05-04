Lady Gaga Found Out About Alleged Bomb Plot From Media

Lady Gaga knew nothing about the alleged bomb plot at her concert or even in the immediate aftermath ... 'cause TMZ has learned cops didn't say anything to her -- she found out from the media!

A rep for the singer-songwriter tells TMZ ... the whole team learned of the alleged threat from news reports that surfaced this morning -- prior to and during the show, they didn't hear anything from the police or other authorities regarding potential risks.

So, Gaga didn't get the chance to choose not to perform -- 'cause she was sent out there without any knowledge of what might happen.

Her team does acknowledge they worked closely with law enforcement during the planning and execution of the concert ... and, they were always confident about the safety measures in place. Still, it's pretty surprising police didn't think to notify the star in charge of the whole shindig.

As we told you ... Gaga's record-breaking free concert in Rio de Janeiro drew more than 2 million people -- and, cops say they disrupted a violent plot to detonate explosives at the show.

According to state police, two people -- reportedly part of a radicalized group that promotes hate speech toward the LGBTQ+ community -- were arrested on Sunday in connection to the alleged plan.