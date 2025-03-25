Lady Gaga Sued Over 'Mayhem' Album, Surf Company Says She Jacked Their Logo

Lady Gaga is being dragged to court by a surfboard brand who claims she straight up jacked their logo for her new album ... according to a new lawsuit.

Lost International is suing Lady Gaga for trademark infringement for her "Mayhem" album ... claiming they own the rights to the term as used in the surf company’s distinctive logo and that Lady Gaga’s use is basically identical.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Lost says they've been slapping a stylized version of "Mayhem" on their surfboards and merch for over a decade ... and Gaga ripped off the design for her latest album.

Lost included a side-by-side look of their "Mayhem" logo on their merch and the one Lady Gaga is using on hers ... and there are notable similarities.

The surf brand says they have owned the "Mayhem" trademark since 2015 and says Lady Gaga is now misappropriating the logo without permission.

Lost says they voiced their concerns to Gaga but claims she didn’t stop the use ... so now they're suing.

The surf company is going after Lady Gaga to block her use of the logo and the company wants damages, including any profits she’s made off her use of the "Mayhem” logo.