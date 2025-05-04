Bomb Plot Allegedly Foiled at Lady Gaga’s Brazil Concert

Police in Brazil claim they disrupted a violent plot to detonate explosives at Lady Gaga’s record-breaking free concert that drew an estimated 2 million fans in Rio de Janeiro over the weekend.

According to Rio de Janeiro’s state police ... two people were arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged planned attack, which was reportedly planned by a radicalized group that promoted hate speech against the LGBTQ+ community.

The officials said the group had been attempting to recruit teenagers online, encouraging them to participate in violent acts using Molotov cocktails and homemade explosives.

Investigators said members of the group posed as "Little Monsters," the affectionate name for Lady Gaga’s fan base, in order to manipulate and lure young people into online circles.

The suspects were taken in on charges of illegal weapons possession. The police operation involved raids across multiple states and the seizure of phones and electronic devices from 15 people believed to be connected to the plot.

Officials said they carried out the intervention quietly on the day of the concert to avoid mass panic. What's interesting is despite the alleged planned attack ... authorities didn't stop Gaga from performing ... her show still went on.