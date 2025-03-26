Lady Gaga's Lawyer Blasts Surfboard Company's 'Abuse of Legal System' Over Lawsuit

Lady Gaga clearly isn't concerned about a lawsuit by a surfboard brand that claims she jacked their logo for her new album ... 'cause her lawyer released a fiery response amid her announcing new tour dates!

Here's the deal ... Lost International is suing LG for trademark infringement for her "Mayhem" album ... claiming they own the rights to the term as used in the surf company’s distinctive logo -- and that Lady Gaga’s use is basically identical.

Clearly, Gaga believes the move is shallow ... Orin Snyder, Gaga's lawyer tells TMZ the lawsuit is a waste of time -- 'cause it's clear the surf company is trying to board her success.

"It’s disappointing — but hardly surprising — that someone is now attempting to capitalize on her success with a baseless lawsuit over the name 'Mayhem,'" Orin tells us ... adding, "This is nothing more than an opportunistic and meritless abuse of the legal system.”

The surf brand says they have owned the "Mayhem" trademark since 2015 and says Lady Gaga is now misappropriating the logo without permission.

Lost is going after Lady Gaga to block her use of the logo and the company wants damages, including any profits she’s made off her use of the "Mayhem" logo.

Gaga is sure the company is going to wipe out on this one ... 'cause she just dropped tour dates for The Mayhem Ball tour -- which is set to begin in Las Vegas on July 16.