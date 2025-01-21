Lady Gaga Website Countdown Will Reveal New Album Title & More

Lady Gaga's Little Monsters should be on standby ... her website is set to reveal some pretty big information about her next album, TMZ has learned.

A source close to the pop star tells TMZ ... the countdown currently ticking away on Gaga's website is for a new album -- and the title, track list, and release date will all be announced when the counter runs out.

Fans still have to wait a bit for the new musical project ... we're told the album will NOT drop at the end of the countdown.

Our source tells us the alleged release date picking up steam on social media is totally wrong ... and fans will only learn the official drop date when the countdown concludes on Gaga's website.

Thankfully, the singer's loyal fans won't have to wait too long for the deets, given the countdown currently stands at just over 5 days.

The new album will be Gaga's first of the year and follows a year of wins -- and some losses.

In 2024, she released "Harlequin," her musical thriller album inspired by her work on "Joker: Folie à Deux" ... both projects didn't live up to their expectations, failing to garner much mainstream success.

Play video content Credit X/@IntuitDome

Gaga did have a big win with her Bruno Mars collaboration, "Die with a Smile," however ... nabbing a Song of the Year nomination at the 2025 Grammys.