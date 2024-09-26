Lady Gaga Wears Wacky Outfits for 'Joker: Folie à Deux' London Premiere

Lady Gaga was channeling full Harley Quinn vibes ... dripping in wackiness as she strutted out of the after-party for the London premiere of "Joker: Folie à Deux."

Exiting London's Nomad Hotel, the star rocked a bodysuit covered with bleeding faces stitched together, and of course, she paired it with matching stockings and towering baby blue platforms -- because when does Gaga ever do low-key?

Gaga rolled up to the after-party with her fiancé, Michael Polansky in a striped blue and beige dress, quirky checkered tights ... and, another pair of platform heels.

The premiere kicked off in true Gaga style, as she made a jaw-dropping entrance in a dramatic red Celine by Hedi Slimane dress, bold blue eyeshadow, and a glittery tear streaming down one eye for that extra chaotic Harley touch.

It was no rest for Gaga, who was out Thursday morning at the Corinthia London hotel for the movie's photocall.