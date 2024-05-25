Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Enjoy Private Dinner in Miami

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner appear to be going strong again ... 'cause we just caught them coming out of a private dinner in Florida.

Play video content TMZ.com

Bunny and Kendall were out and about Friday night in Miami after Bunny performed at the Kaseya Center. Following the gig, the two made a late-night pit stop to fill their bellies at Gekko Japanese Steakhouse.

We're told they walked inside together, and staff promptly escorted them to a VIP room, where they dined for about an hour and 20 minutes before leaving after midnight.

Eyewitnesses tell us that while the pair did not show outward signs of affection, they still seemed to be a couple – and footage obtained by TMZ appeared to back that up.

Check it out ... Bunny rapidly walked out of the restaurant with Kendall right behind him as other people gathered in front. At one point, Bunny spun around to check that Kendall was with him before they climbed inside a waiting SUV, which then drove off.

As you know, the couple started dating last year and became very close, but then they hit a rough patch and eventually broke up in December.

Play video content Splash News

Fast forward to the MET Gala in NYC earlier this month ... Bunny and Kendall were photographed getting cozy while hanging out at an after-party. Rumor had it that they even stayed at the same hotel.