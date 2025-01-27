Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bad Bunny Posts Thirst Trap in New York City Hotel Room

Bad Bunny King Of New York Shows Off Big Apple 🍎🍆

Bad Bunny is most certainly still the king of thirst traps -- just look at what the international pop sensation posted to his Instagram stories earlier today.

In the photo we see Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, standing naked in front of a mirror, with a towel barely covering his junk ... though we’re not complaining.

Some internet sleuths have already pieced together that this photo was allegedly taken in the same hotel Kendall Jenner posted a selfie from a while back. Is the Puerto Rican sensation reminiscing about his old flame, the one who allegedly inspired a large chunk of his new album? Fans seem to think so.

Bunny has been on a wildly successful promotional tour for his latest album "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" ... and with the opening track titled "Nuevayol," it makes sense that Bunny would post a carousel of photos highlighting his trips in the Big Apple.

Though, nobody expected to see him strip down to mark the occasion... or maybe we did.

