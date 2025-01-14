Logan Paul Calls Out Bad Bunny For WWE Match

If Bad Bunny REALLY wants to scare his mom in the WWE squared circle again, there's already one Superstar lining up to make it happen -- none other than Logan Paul.

The music sensation -- who had a memorable appearance at WWE Backlash back in 2023 -- recently revealed to Rolling Stone he'd love another crack at wrestling ... but this time, he wanted a much bigger "risk."

"I want to put my life at risk in the ring," BB said. "I felt like I didn't risk it enough in the ring. I want to scare my mother."

The Maverick got wind of Benito's words ... and promptly threw his name into consideration to provide a helping hand.

"Then get in the ring with me," Paul said on Instagram.

The two don't have any beef in WWE lore -- they were, however, both trained by The Miz leading up to their own debuts with the promotion ... so perhaps they can make something out of that.

Paul has also called out Benito in the real world ... claiming the musician was "hypocritical" for including him in a documentary highlighting gentrification in Puerto Rico.

As for Bunny, his San Juan Street Fight against Damian Priest was as epic as they come ... and he proved he can really hang with the professionals -- even coming away with the win.