Bad Bunny Gets Chokeslammed Through Table On WWE Monday Night Raw

Bad Bunny may want to think twice next time about attending a WWE event the night after WrestleMania weekend ... 'cause the Latin music superstar got choke slammed through a table, and it appeared to hurt like hell.

Bunny was at Crypto.com Arena Monday night just 48 hours after he helped Rey Mysterio defeat his son, Dominik, at WrestleMania 39. But, Dominik, with his partner Damian Priest, had revenge on their mind.

Dominik approached Bunny, who had front-row seats, and tried to push him -- but Bunny dropped Dominik to the ground with a right hand, not once, but twice during the segment.

Priest -- a third of the Judgement Day stable -- grabbed Bunny from where he was standing, threw him over the barricade, then delivered a chokeslam to the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist through the announcer's table.

Bunny appeared shaken up after the spot, grabbing his neck as he writhed in pain on the ground, but eventually, he returned to his feet and walked backstage with help from WWE referees.

Of course, Bad Bunny's fans were happy to see he wasn't hurt since the 29-year-old is headlining Coachella in a few weeks.