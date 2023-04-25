Bad Bunny Attacks WWE's Damian Priest On Raw, Sets Street Fight At Backlash

Three weeks after getting chokeslammed through a table by Damian Priest, Bad Bunny got his revenge on the WWE superstar ... cracking him over and over with a kendo stick live on Monday Night Raw!!!

The scene at Allstate Arena in Chicago was wild ... Bad Bunny showed up out of nowhere after Priest was DQ'ed from his fight with Rey Mysterio -- and then went into full-on attack mode.

The "Tití Me Preguntó" singer beat the hell out Priest with the wooden weapon -- hitting him right in the ribs and the back ... before he chased him out of the ring.

The attack, though, didn't stop there -- Bad Bunny got in a few more swings ... before Priest hightailed it out of the area.

Eventually, the rapper grabbed a microphone ... and challenged the wrestler to a street fight at WWE Backlash -- a Pay-Per-View event set to go down on May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"Damian, I don't know if you know," Bunny said, "but I'm not hosting Backlash anymore. Now, I'm going to Puerto Rico to kick your ass. May 6. Backlash. In mi casa, Puerto Rico. Damian Priest. Bad Bunny. In a street fight."

Seems Priest accepted ... and now the two will finally look to settle some beef that's been stewing ever since the WWE talent chokeslammed Bad Bunny through a table on Raw earlier this month.