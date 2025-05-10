A$AP Rocky Shows Off 'Sexy' Blinged-Out Rihanna-Shaped Ring

Rihanna may be singing about diamonds ... but A$AP Rocky is wearing them -- on a ring shaped just like his Grammy-winning partner.

Check out the masterpiece ... the "Fashion Killa" hitmaker is the proud owner of a gold ring featuring a statue modeled to look exactly like RiRi ... from her face to her rear end.

A$AP showed off the Jason of Beverly Hills design in a behind-the-scenes video with Vogue centered around his Harlem-inspired 2025 Met Gala look, and he could not keep his excitement contained when he picked up his unique accessory.

He raved ... "You see this sexy thing? My shorty got the little fatty on her too ... You see that forehead? You know who it is!"

The statue of Rihanna has her wearing a diamond-encrusted strapless dress and a pair of heels. She gazes to the side with her braided hair -- made of tiny gold chain links -- gracefully flowing around her.

While A$AP did not wear the ornate ring to the grand Met Gala on Monday, he had the best thing possible -- Rihanna herself!

They didn't walk the blue carpet together ... but they cozied up inside after proudly debuting their third pregnancy earlier in the evening.

Rihanna wore a bump-hugging design by Marc Jacobs for their big night out, while the rapper rocked a custom all-black outfit from his AWGE creative agency.