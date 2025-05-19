A$AP Rocky Hugs Rihanna's Pregnant Belly on Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were projecting Hollywood glamour as they walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival Monday ... effortlessly displaying grace as they smiled for the cameras.

The superstar couple is in France to attend the festival and promote Spike Lee's new film "Highest 2 Lowest," in which Rocky stars opposite Denzel Washington.

Play video content Getty

RiRi's wearing a flowing bright baby-blue gown with cutouts showing off her pregnancy, and her hair swept up in an up-do with a side bang, showing off some extravagant diamond earrings.

Rocky's rocking a dark double-breasted suit, a white button-down shirt underneath, a black necktie with subtle white stripes, and a brooch on his lapel. He's got golden bangle earrings in both ears and a matching gold grill.

Check out the video ... the power couple is descending the red stairs in slow motion, sharing an umbrella as raindrops dramatically fall.