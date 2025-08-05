Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump in Attention-Grabbing Outfit on L.A. Stroll

Hold onto your hats, 'cause Rihanna is using her blossoming bump as the ultimate accessory ... proving absolutely nothing will stop her from serving bold, boundary-pushing looks.

Case in point -- the queen stepped out in L.A. Monday, serving up a maternity look like no other ... rocking a sheer, pleated maxi dress with a dramatic swirl of pastel pink, peach, and yellow.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any cooler, RiRi threw in a sporty twist with neon green and silver sneakers -- and to top it off, oversized floral earrings brought the high-drama glam.

This look might be a bit much for your everyday Monday stroll, but hey, it’s Rihanna! She’s always been loud, proud, and unapologetically bold with her fashion -- and yesterday was no exception.