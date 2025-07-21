Matt Leinart Opens Up On Failed Date With Rihanna

Play video content Throwbacks with Matt Leinart & Jerry Ferrara

The biggest fumble of Matt Leinart's career happened off the gridiron -- the former quarterback revealed he took Rihanna on a date back in the day ... but an unwelcome appearance torpedoed the whole thing.

The ex-USC Trojans superstar broke it all down on his "Throwbacks" podcast with "Entourage" star Jerry Ferrara ... when he reminisced on working with show guest Josh Richman to set up some one-on-one time with the singer at Teddy's nightclub in L.A.

Leinart said the odds already weren't in his favor after two previous attempts ... but what REALLY put the final nail in the coffin was a "f***ing ginormous blister" on his lip from being out in the sun too long.

The Heisman winner said he got plenty of assurance from his buddies that the boil wasn't a big deal ... but he admitted it impacted his entire interaction with RiRi to the point where he couldn't even make eye contact with her.

Leinart went on to say he got confirmation he totally blew it ... but he's good in the love department these days -- he married his wife, Josie, in 2018, and they have a lovely family!!

Speaking of Josie, Leinart said he got clearance to share the story ... and even his spouse said he was an "idiot" for the ordeal.

As for Rihanna, she's now with A$AP Rocky ... and they've got their own clan now, too!!