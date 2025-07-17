JuJu Watkins Dodges Jayden Daniels Dating Question

Play video content TMZSports.com

If JuJu Watkins and Jayden Daniels are indeed an item, the USC hooper isn't kissing and telling ... giving TMZ Sports the cold shoulder on Thursday!!

We caught up with the college basketball superstar at LAX, and after getting her thoughts on her ACL recovery process ... we had to ask about the rumors she and the Commanders' QB1 were a couple.

Jayden Daniels’ mom was NOT letting her son spit game to JuJu Watkins 😭



pic.twitter.com/ZQusrkwGJK — Kicks (@kicks) March 23, 2025 @kicks

After all, the two were seen sitting next to each other at an NCAA tournament game back in March ... and then they were spotted celebrating her 20th birthday together earlier this week.

But Watkins wouldn't respond to our camera guy's probe into their 'ship ... offering nothing more than silence and a smile.

Juju Watkins + Jayden Daniels (and his mom) partying together 🔥pic.twitter.com/Z79OJBxqOo — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) July 17, 2025 @PolymarketBlitz

JuJu did, though, get into what her mentality will be like once she returns to the Trojans' hardwood from her knee ailment ... explaining she won't be holding anything back.

"Always leave it out on the court!" she said.