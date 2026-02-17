Olympic Sprinter Fred Kerley's Battery Charge Dropped

The battery charge against two-time Olympic medalist Fred Kerley was dropped on Tuesday, according to his lawyer, who tells TMZ Sports that prosecutors did the right thing.

Kerley, 30, shared the news on his Instagram after appearing in the 17th Judicial Circuit of Florida court with his lawyer, Richard L. Cooper.

"Pressure built me, it didn’t break me. Case dismissed. Victory secured," Kerley said in an IG caption.

"You can’t stop destiny. It’s up from here."

Cooper says prosecutors dropped the charges stemming from the May 2025 arrest, noting Kerley has maintained his innocence since day one.

"He had a target on his back," Kerley's attorney said.

"We're grateful Prosecturos made the right choice and did the right thing."

It's unclear why the charges were dropped.

As we previously reported, Kerley was arrested on May 1, 2025, for allegedly striking his ex-girlfriend, Olympic hurdler Alaysha Johnson, in the face.

Johnson told police she was at a conditioning appointment for an upcoming track and field event when she ran into Kerley, whom she previously dated.

She claimed he began to argue with her before allegedly hitting her in the face, causing her nose to bleed.

Cops said in the report that "Johnson's injuries were consistent with her statements."