Actor and 'Evil Dead II' Writer Scott Spiegel Dead at 67

Scott Spiegel -- a legend in the horror genre who worked frequently with Bruce Campbell and Sam Raimi -- has died ... according to several of his friends.

Robert Kurtzman -- a member of the special effects makeup crew on "Evil Dead II" -- shared the news Monday ... revealing he passed away and reminiscing on their frequent collaboration through the years.

This is a big personal loss. Scott Spiegel was a huge part of my formative years back in Michigan. From Sunday School to being stock boys together, to Evil Dead II, which Scott co-wrote, I can’t look in the rear view mirror without seeing this unique guy doing cheap gags. I’m… https://t.co/SUwqrpIzsK — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) September 1, 2025 @GroovyBruce

Campbell reshared the post on X and called his death a "big personal loss" ... adding he was always look fondly on "treasure trove of happy memories."

Spiegel kicked off his career in the film industry as an actor and writer in the late 1970s ... contributing to movie's like "It's Murder" and "Attack of the Helping Hand."

He wrote the screenplay for "Evil Dead II" ... probably his most well-known contribution to horror.

Spiegel attended the same high school as Campbell and director Raimi ... and, he worked with them both repeatedly through the career -- even grabbing bit parts in movies like "Spider-Man 2," where he tried to steal pizzas from the titular character, and "Drag Me to Hell."

His other credits as either actor, writer or director include ... "The Quick and the Dead," "Darkman," "From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money," "Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness," and "Robot Ninja" among others.

Spiegel was 67.