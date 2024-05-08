Director Sam Raimi's Wife of 31 Years Files for Divorce

Sam Raimi's wife is throwing in the towel on their marriage -- running to court to let a judge know she's ready to end things officially ... this after more than 3 decades together.

Gillian Greene -- a film producer and director herself -- just filed for divorce in Los Angeles ... and according to the docs -- obtained by TMZ -- she's citing irreconcilable differences. They have five children together ... but none of them are minors, so no custody issues here.

In the paperwork, Gillian indicates she wants spousal support -- and is asking to terminate SR's ability to receive alimony from her. When it comes to their assets and other property -- she says they gotta figure out what's what. There's no mention of a prenup on the petition.

Their marriage date is listed as Sep. 17, 1993, and the date of separation as "TBD."

Like we said ... it's pretty stunning to hear this news, especially when you consider Sam and Gillian have been hitched since 1993. Until now, there's been no signs of trouble.

While Sam is certainly the more well-known between the two -- remember, he directed the early 'Spider-Man' movies, as well as all the 'Evil Dead' flicks back in the day -- Gillian has a few projects of her own under her belt ... including "Murder of a Cat" and "Fanboy."