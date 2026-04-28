George Washington at Capitol for King Charles' Speech, All About Freedom

Play video content Video: George Washington Shows Up to Capitol for King Charles Speech on Freedom TMZ.com

Under the category of No Hard Feelings, George Washington himself was an invited guest to watch King Charles address Congress, and he was thoroughly impressed!

G.W. was the guest of Rep. Michael Cloud, and America's 1st Prez watched intently as the King spoke to members of Congress and other dignitaries Tuesday.

His review -- BRILLIANT!!!

The OG non-religious father is well aware his experiment -- which is now 250 years old -- is still a work in progress. George feels like the thing that brought us together as a nation is still an important aspirational goal: Unity.