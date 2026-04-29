Former FBI Director James Comey Turns Himself In After Indictment

James Comey has turned himself in on Wednesday, after being indicted for allegedly threatening Donald Trump through a photo of seashells.

The former FBI director surrendered himself over to law enforcement before appearing for a brief hearing in Alexandria, Virginia ... and was reportedly in and out of court within 10 minutes.

There were no conditions of release set when Comey left court Wednesday ... and he wasn't asked to enter a plea, reports say.

In fact, his lawyers are reportedly planning to file motions against Trump's Justice Department ... telling the judge the DOJ was selectively and vindictively prosecuting their client.

ICYMI ... Comey posted a pic last year of a series of seashells arranged to read "86 47," implying he wanted to "86" the 47th president.

The DOJ argues this is a threat of violence against DT ... however Merriam-Webster says "86" is a slang term "meaning 'to throw out,' 'to get rid of,' or 'to refuse service to.'"

The ex-FBI boss had deleted the post because he didn't intend to imply he wanted Trump's presidency to come to a violent end ... but was still slapped with an indictment Tuesday that accused him of threatening DT.

This new indictment is Comey's second in 7 months ... and comes after Trump sacked Pam Bondi as attorney general and replaced her with Todd Blanche.

Rumor has it Bondi was ousted because Donald wanted her to be more aggressive in going after his enemies ... and Comey reportedly made that list.

When he was last indicted in September, it was for other charges -- making false statements and obstruction related to oral testimony -- that were ultimately dismissed.

So far, no date's been set for Comey's arraignment ... and it'll be interesting to see if anything sticks this time.