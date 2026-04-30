Dan Meuser Says He Knows Who to Blame for Shutdown, 'Talk to the F***ing Democrats'

Play video content Video: Meuser Drops F-Bomb While Blaming Dems TMZ.com

Rep. Dan Meuser blew his stack during a convo with Charlie about Congress going home again without funding DHS, angrily ending their chat with this ... "Talk to the f***ing Democrats!"

We got the Congressman from Pennsylvania on Capitol Hill Thursday ... the day the House will go on another 10-day break. It's especially ominous because Congress has not passed a bill to pay TSA workers and others, and the DHS Secretary has said the Department can't make payroll next week.

Meuser had issues with the premise -- that members of Congress should be in D.C. He says there's a lot of important work members do in their districts, like getting feedback from constituents.

Things got heated when Charlie pressed Meuser, saying the Republicans have the majority in both chambers, so why can't they pass a bill funding DHS? Meuser fired back, it takes 60 votes in the Senate to pass the bill, and left Charlie with these words -- "Talk to the f***ing Democrats!"

So we did ... we got Rep. Seth Moulton on the Hill, and he blamed the recesses and the impasses on Speaker Mike Johnson. So Charlie asked, if that's the problem, why don't the Dems form a coalition with Republicans and vote for a new Speaker?

The Senator from Massachusetts responded, "They [the Republicans] won't break. They're lockstep with Trump." But that's not true. Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Thomas Massie broke with Trump, and all it would take is 3 Republicans.