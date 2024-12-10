Songwriter Diane Warren Hopes 16th Time's the Charm for Best Song Oscar Win

Play video content TMZ.com

Diane Warren's still all smiles, keeping the faith that one day that Oscar will make its way to her mantel.

We caught up with the legend herself -- after 15 near-misses, the songwriter's hoping her 16th shot after submitting her song "The Journey" will finally bring that trophy home.

Wins or losses, Diane's all about the bigger picture at the end of the day ... telling us she's beyond proud of the song, especially since it's featured in "The Six Triple Eight" -- the new Netflix film she's passionate about.

Check out the video ... Diane dives into how the Kerry Washington-led Netflix flick's real-life story sparked her to write the song, sung by H.E.R.

