Diane Warren Says She Feels Bad For Biden, Still Voting For Him

Diane Warren I Stand with Joe!!!

I FEEL FOR HIM
TMZ.com

Diane Warren's heart goes out to President Joe Biden ... saying she feels bad Hollywood's turning on him -- but, that doesn't mean she thinks he's going to take the L in November.

We caught up with the songwriter at her close friend Glen Ballard's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony ... and, since Diane's big into politics, we asked her how she views the recent change in sentiment about Biden among celebs.

DW says she loves Joe, calling him a "kind and good man" ... and, her heart just breaks to see him getting put through the wringer.

Warren won't comment on whether Joe should step down ... but, she says Hollywood's support won't make or break him -- insisting L.A. and New York City aren't the real world, and there are a ton of regular votes who will back JB.

As for her own preference ... Diane says the current president has her vote -- assuming he's still on the ballot come November 5.

President Biden remaining on the ballot ain't a sure thing anymore ... numerous politicians and celebs have come out and suggested -- or even straight-up asked -- Biden to stand down for a more effective candidate.

BTW ... Diane talks up her friend Ballard too -- and reveals the hilarious joke she cracked when she heard he was getting a star.

So, not every celeb's turning on Joe Biden ...and, we'll have to see if more celebs like Diane come out of the woodwork for 46.

