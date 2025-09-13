Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kylie Jenner Shares Photo of Tanned Abs in Tiny White Crop Top

By TMZ Staff
Published
091325_kylie_jenner_kal
LOOKIN' GOOD KY
Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner gave fans a quick look at her new tan on Instagram ... and, it came with an unimpeded look at her super flat stomach!

The model and mogul posted several times to her story Friday ... sharing images of herself in a tight and tiny white crop top.

She wrote on the first post, "nothing like a fresh tan" ... in which she's pulling down her tight pants down slightly on one side to reveal the curve of her hips.

kylie jenner sub instagram
Instagram / @kyliejenner

Jenner shared a few more selfies accentuating her outfit -- and all that it couldn't quite contain ... making sultry faces at the camera in the pics she posted.

kylie jenner sub instagram 2
Instagram / @kyliejenner

All of this is in service to her popular beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics ... since she wrote, "glossy lip kits foreverrrrr" and tagged the brand's account in one of her Instagram posts.

Worth noting ... while Kylie's in grind mode, it seems her sister's on vacation -- 'cause we got pictures of her zooming around a lake on the back of a jet ski earlier this week.

Kylie's clearly focused on making it work ... both her business interests and that outfit -- and, she's succeeding at both, we'd say!

