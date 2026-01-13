Viral Chinese App for People Living Alone Asks Them If They're Dead Yet

Sometimes it's just nice for someone to acknowledge your existence ... and a Chinese company is cashing in on that feeling with a new app called "Are You Dead?"

Apparently, there are so many lonely singles in the world's second-most populous country, there's a huge untapped market for regular check-ins.

The way it works is simple ... users set up emergency contacts, and every couple of days the app sends a green button with a cute little ghost on it. Users have to click it to confirm they're alive. If they miss 2 consecutive taps, the app notifies their emergency contacts to check on them ... all for a little over $1.

One user told BBC News, "There is a fear that people living alone might die unnoticed, with no one to call for help. I sometimes wonder, if I died alone, who would collect my body?"

Despite the dour name, "Are You Dead?" is all the rage in Hong Kong, Singapore and the U.S., ranking among the top paid utility apps ... possibly due to Chinese users living overseas.