IKEA Reminds Customers No Masturbating In Stores After China Viral Video

IKEA is NOT the place to get your rocks off ... that's the company's friendly reminder after a woman pleasured herself on camera inside a store in China.

The Swedish furniture company is kindly reminding folks not to masturbate while shopping after footage of a woman doing just that went viral on Chinese social media.

In the raunchy clip, you see a half-dressed woman touching herself while sitting on sofas, chairs and beds displayed throughout the store -- at one point, other shoppers walk by and seemingly get a peep show. The woman even twerks for the camera.

IKEA is very concerned this could become a trend. The Swedish homeware group says ... “We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behavior, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected store."

IKEA's reminding shoppers to visit stores in an "orderly and civilized way." Translation ... hands to yourselves (social distancing and all), but NOT on yourselves, please!

The woman's horny hands are even forcing IKEA's hand -- the company says it's beefing up security in stores.

It's unclear when the video, which has since been scrubbed from Chinese social media was shot ... no one is wearing a face mask in the footage, which makes it seem like the masturbating muse hit up an IKEA before the coronavirus outbreak.

No word if the woman got the idea from "A Night at The Roxbury."