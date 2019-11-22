'Deadliest Catch' Star Jerod Sechrist Arrested for Stealing from IKEA

Jerod Sechrist -- known for his brief and turbulent stint on "Deadliest Catch" -- is in even more hot water now ... he's been arrested for allegedly shoplifting from IKEA.

The 33-year-old was picked up on a warrant for grand theft this week in Tampa and has been booked on a felony charge. According to police docs ... Sechrist loaded up a shopping cart with $1,034 worth of electronics in early October and left the store without paying, then tried to flee on his bicycle while pulling the cart full of goods behind him.

Cops say Sechrist was stopped by security and photographed before he bailed on the stolen items and took off on his bike. The incident was allegedly his fifth time stealing from the IKEA.

According to the docs ... cops worked with security staff at the store to review surveillance footage and match the suspect on camera with Sechrist, then obtained the warrant for his arrest on November 20. He was taken in without incident.

What's more interesting -- according to police -- is Sechrist's alleged theft occurred around the same time he was busted for drugs. We broke that story ... Sechrist was arrested for drug possession -- specifically felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

We're told he was released from jail earlier this month, but alas ... he's back again.