'Deadliest Catch' Star Jerod Sechrist Arrested for Drug Possession
'Deadliest Catch' Star Jerod Sechrist Arrested for Drugs ... Cops Say Heroin
10/15/2019 12:20 AM PT
One of Captain Wild Bill's former deckhands on Cape Caution just went overboard with the law -- getting busted for drugs, which cops believe to be heroin.
33-year-old Jerod Sechrist was arrested in Tampa, FL on drug charges -- specifically felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, cops say they arrested Jerod on an open warrant last week for a previous reckless driving case. When they took him to the station at around 3:00 AM, officers say they found a small clear bag in his pocket with a white powder substance inside.
Police say they did an in-house test on the spot, and the results came back positive for heroin.
Jerod appeared in 3 episodes in 2016 but was memorable for having a hard time differentiating between male and female king crabs. He continually pissed off his crewmates due to the potentially costly mistakes, because it's illegal to catch females.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.