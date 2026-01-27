Robert Ri'chard & Juliah Taylor Host 'After Dark' Tour, Promote 'Fatally Yours'

Play video content TMZ.com

Robert Ri'chard and Juliah Cheree Taylor were fatally ours this weekend ... killing it while hosting the "TMZ After Dark" tour this weekend -- and, we've got video of the exciting evening out!

The stars hopped on our bus Saturday night to take our riders to some of the best bars L.A. had to offer ... while also talking about their new movie "Fatally Yours," which is set to come out later this year.

DJ Blue played the tunes on the bus ... getting people out of the benches and dancing on the way to the Burgundy Room -- one of Hollywood's oldest and coolest bars -- where all of our riders got a complimentary green tea shot.

Next, the bus stopped at Beaches West Hollywood for lemon drop shots ... before the grand finale at Saddle Ranch for their world-famous pink gummy shots.

Saturday night, we had actor Robert from "Cousin Skeeter" and "Coach Carter." In a "TMZ After Dark" first, we had our very first movie stars using the bus as a vehicle -- literally! -- to promote their movie.

We talked to Robert and Juliah about their new flick ... and Juliah thinks "Fatally Yours" is going to be one of the best of the year -- so you don't want to miss it!