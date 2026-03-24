Beyoncé's Nephew Julez Fuels Romance Rumors With Tommie Lee

Play video content Snapchat/Tommie Lee

Beyoncé's 21-year-old nephew, Julez Smith, is showing that age is just a number ... cozying up to 41-year-old reality star Tommie Lee in a new video that's taking the internet by storm.

The clips -- pulled from Tommie’s Snapchat -- show Julez, whose full name is Daniel J. Smith Jr., giving her a piggyback ride as the two laugh and smile ear to ear during a night out.

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At one point, Julez jokes it’s the kind of thing you do when you “like somebody” … while Tommie calls him “baby” and says he’s “so fine.” Julez cracks that it’s “hard to be fine” when he’s carrying someone on his back.

Another clip shows the pair watching a female contortionist perform … and Julez seemingly asks, “You can do that?” -- with Tommie shooting back, “That look good to you?”

Julez is the son of Solange Knowles and her ex-husband Daniel Smith. He's also been carving out a name for himself in the fashion world ... walking the runway during Paris Fashion Week last year.

Meanwhile ... Tommie is no stranger to the spotlight -- rising to fame as one of the most notable cast members on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”