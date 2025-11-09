Solange Knowles Spotted on Miami Beach with Boyfriend Gio Escobar
Vacay baes! Solange Knowles was spotted soaking up the Miami sun over the weekend with boyfriend Gio Escobar.
Check out the pics ... Solange smoldered in a teeny tiny black bikini, sipping drinks from a pineapple while Gio reclined with a book in the shade.
Solange reportedly began seeing the experimental jazz artist after splitting from her second husband, Alan Ferguson, in 2019 after 5 years of marriage.
Before that, Solange was married to Daniel Smith from 2004 to 2007. They share a son, Daniel.