Solange Knowles Separates from Husband Alan Ferguson
11/1/2019 1:23 PM PT
Solange Knowles and her husband are no longer together, and it's been that way for a while ... according to the singer.
Solange says she and Alan Ferguson "separated and parted ways" earlier this year -- she's not being any more specific than that. Her announcement comes just as the estranged couple's 5th wedding anniversary approaches.
They tied the knot in a fancy New Orleans ceremony ... with her sis Beyonce and Jay-Z in attendance.
Solange spoke glowingly of Alan in her IG post, saying ... "11 years ago I met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life." As for what went wrong? She's keeping it vague for now.
She says, "A n***a ain't perfect, but I'm leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power I know exist within god and the universe's grace."
Ferguson is a director, and he's done several big-time music videos ... including Solange's acclaimed "Cranes in the Sky" and also, "Don't Touch My Hair."
It's unclear if either has filed divorce papers yet. Alan and Solange don't have any kids together -- she has a 15-year-old son with her ex-husband, Daniel Smith.
