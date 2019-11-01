Solange Knowles Separates from Husband Alan Ferguson

Getty

Solange Knowles and her husband are no longer together, and it's been that way for a while ... according to the singer.

Solange says she and Alan Ferguson "separated and parted ways" earlier this year -- she's not being any more specific than that. Her announcement comes just as the estranged couple's 5th wedding anniversary approaches.

They tied the knot in a fancy New Orleans ceremony ... with her sis Beyonce and Jay-Z in attendance.

Solange spoke glowingly of Alan in her IG post, saying ... "11 years ago I met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life." As for what went wrong? She's keeping it vague for now.

She says, "A n***a ain't perfect, but I'm leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power I know exist within god and the universe's grace."

Getty

Ferguson is a director, and he's done several big-time music videos ... including Solange's acclaimed "Cranes in the Sky" and also, "Don't Touch My Hair."