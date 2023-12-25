Beyoncé's Childhood Home Catches Fire on Christmas Day

Childhood Home Goes Up in Flames on XMAS Day

Beyoncé's childhood home went up in flames on Christmas Day.

Play video content onscenetv

Officials say at around 2 AM, they responded to reports of a fire at the home, located in the city's Third Ward.

The two-story house was in flames, but first responders put out the fire in roughly 10 minutes.

Thankfully the family -- a couple with two young kids -- were able to evacuate the house. No one was injured.

As we previously reported ... Beyoncé's family bought the house way back in 1981 for $64k, but they moved out just a few years later, before Solange was born in 1986.

The house went up for sale in 2019. It has 3 bedrooms, three bathrooms, with a spiral staircase leading to a third-floor office space.