Beyoncé's Childhood Home Catches Fire on Christmas Day
Beyoncé Childhood Home Goes Up in Flames on XMAS Day
12/25/2023 6:04 AM PT
Beyoncé's childhood home went up in flames on Christmas Day.
Officials say at around 2 AM, they responded to reports of a fire at the home, located in the city's Third Ward.
The two-story house was in flames, but first responders put out the fire in roughly 10 minutes.
Thankfully the family -- a couple with two young kids -- were able to evacuate the house. No one was injured.
As we previously reported ... Beyoncé's family bought the house way back in 1981 for $64k, but they moved out just a few years later, before Solange was born in 1986.
The house went up for sale in 2019. It has 3 bedrooms, three bathrooms, with a spiral staircase leading to a third-floor office space.
A buyer bought the 8,640-square-foot-lot lot next to the home in 2022 for $310,000.