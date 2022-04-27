Vacant Lot Next to Beyoncé's Childhood Home Gets a Buyer

A vacant lot just steps away from Beyoncé's childhood home now has a new buyer ... and no, it won't be used as a shrine for the singer!!!

Real estate investor, Kevin Wright, tells TMZ … the land located on Rosedale Street in Houston is now spoken for ... the 8,640 sq. ft. lot is selling for $310k.

The lot abuts the house where Beyoncé spent her early years. The Knowles family actually bought the home back in 1981 for $64k. They ended up moving out before Solange was born in 1986.

Kevin originally listed the property with a sign that said "Build On Beyonce's Old Block" ... and we're told that's exactly what the next buyer wants to do ... build a new home.

The buyer's real estate agent, Ivonne Bonner, says it's no surprise ... the buyer is a Bey fan like most people in the Houston area, but that's not what drove the sale ... it happens to be a beautiful, historic neighborhood.