Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles Files for Divorce From Actor Richard Lawson

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, is pulling the plug on her second marriage ... filing for divorce from her actor husband, Richard Lawson, after 8 years of marriage.

Tina beelined it to court Wednesday and filed for divorce ... this according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

She lists the date of separation as Tuesday, and Tina is rolling with the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Tina and Richard tied the knot way back in April 2015 ... and they did not have any children together.

Of course, Tina has two kids with her first husband, Mathew Knowles ... Beyonce and Solange.

In the docs, Tina is asking the court to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to her or Richard.

Tina's apparently changed her name to Celestine Lawson when she married Richard ... and now she wants to have her named restored to Celestine Knowles.