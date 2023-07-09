Tina Knowles' Home Hit By Burglars, $1 Million in Cash and Jewelry Stolen

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, is having more trouble at home ... cops say her place was hit by burglars, who made off with seven figures worth of cash and jewels.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... there was a recent break-in at Tina's Los Angeles-area estate and cops were told a safe with over $1 million in cash and jewelry was missing -- the entire safe!

We're told the break-in was discovered Wednesday morning, when someone from Tina's camp stopped by the home and discovered the missing vault.

Our sources say Tina was out of town when the incident happened, and it's unclear how the alleged thieves got inside and removed the safe.

Cops are on the case ... they're looking for video and talking to some of Tina's neighbors. So far, we're told no hot leads.

TMZ broke the story ... cops arrested a man outside Tina's home back in April after they say he caused minor damage to her mailbox by throwing rocks.