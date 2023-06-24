Beyoncé Almost Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Backup Dancer Saves Her

Beyoncé nearly fell out of her top earlier this week during a live show in Germany -- but one of her backup dancers saw the issue before it became a disaster ... and played the hero.

The singer was putting on a concert Wednesday in Hamburg, and while she was in the middle of performing "Break My Soul," a wardrobe malfunction almost played out live in front of everyone -- namely, her left breast was about to pop out of her skintight outfit.

Bey was up there bouncing around -- giving it her all -- and several people noticed ... something was about to come undone, and soon. It doesn't seem like Beyoncé herself really noticed ... but, fortunately for her, somebody who was onstage with her did see it.

Turns out ... one of the brothers from the French dance group Les Twins -- both of whom were serving as backup dancers for this performance -- rushed over and provided cover.

Not only did the guy block what was inevitably going to be a straight-up nip slip ... but a closer look, shot from someone with front row seats -- shows he actually tugged on her top and put it back in place for her ... all in one fell swoop, going right back to dancing.

It all happened so fast ... and, ever the pro she is, Bey didn't miss a step. If you weren't paying attention, you might've not even noticed some miracle work was goin' down.

As you can imagine, the dude's being praised/patted on the back for springing into action the way he did ... because, frankly, the whole situation could've been very embarrassing.

It doesn't look like Les Twins or Bey have addressed this yet ... but, TBH, there's nothing really to say. Disaster was averted, and ya gotta figure Beyoncé is grateful for the save.