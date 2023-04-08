Vandal Hits Tina Knowles' Home, Arrested After Foot Pursuit
Tina Knowles Vandal Hits Tina Knowles' Home ... Taken Into Custody After Foot Pursuit
4/8/2023 12:25 AM PT
Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, had an unwelcome visitor at her Los Angeles home -- cops say they took a man into custody for causing a disturbance and damaging her property.
Law enforcement tells TMZ ... LAPD rushed to Tina's pad last Saturday after getting a call that a man was at the front of the house throwing rocks at her mailbox.
We're told units arrived, including a helicopter, but the suspect immediately booked it -- thing is, the chopper kept an eagle eye on him. Cops zeroed in on him and, after a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody.
Law enforcement says the suspect was behaving erratically and was placed on a 5150 psych hold. We're told there was minor damage to Tina's mailbox, but she declined to press charges or even file a report.
Might be time for Tina to switch to a P.O. box ...