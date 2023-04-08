Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Vandal Hits Tina Knowles' Home, Arrested After Foot Pursuit

Tina Knowles Vandal Hits Tina Knowles' Home ... Taken Into Custody After Foot Pursuit

4/8/2023 12:25 AM PT
Tina Knowles
TMZ.com

Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, had an unwelcome visitor at her Los Angeles home -- cops say they took a man into custody for causing a disturbance and damaging her property.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... LAPD rushed to Tina's pad last Saturday after getting a call that a man was at the front of the house throwing rocks at her mailbox.

We're told units arrived, including a helicopter, but the suspect immediately booked it -- thing is, the chopper kept an eagle eye on him. Cops zeroed in on him and, after a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody.

Knowles Family Photos
Launch Gallery
Knowles Family Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

Law enforcement says the suspect was behaving erratically and was placed on a 5150 psych hold. We're told there was minor damage to Tina's mailbox, but she declined to press charges or even file a report.

Might be time for Tina to switch to a P.O. box ...

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later