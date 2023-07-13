Beyoncé Fan Rides On Horse During Renaissance Tour U.S. Opener

Play video content Twitter / @Ritawhoras

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is now on U.S. soil, and at least one fan celebrated by ridin' high in Philly on an actual horse they brought to the concert!!!

A shocked ticket holder captured the wild scene of a Beyoncé superfan striking a pose on the steed, and immediately dubbed the animal, 'Reneigh' ... the name of Bey’s holographic horse from the "Renaissance" album cover.

The horse was being handled by a cowboy (or possibly a supportive boyfriend) who was on foot. At any rate, Bey's Reneigh could probably take a few pointers from the real deal -- the touring "horse" she uses during her concert suffered a major malfunction in Europe a few weeks ago!!!

the only thing we know about the last show is that Beyoncé fired someone from her team pic.twitter.com/wvkvl5c7bI — ᴀʀᴛʜ (@arthfobic) June 19, 2023 @arthfobic

Beyonce's U.S. opener went down inside Lincoln Financial Field, where there's plenty of space and seats, but not for horses ... of courses.