Beyoncé Fan Rides On Horse During Renaissance Tour U.S. Opener
7/13/2023 8:22 AM PT
Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is now on U.S. soil, and at least one fan celebrated by ridin' high in Philly on an actual horse they brought to the concert!!!
A shocked ticket holder captured the wild scene of a Beyoncé superfan striking a pose on the steed, and immediately dubbed the animal, 'Reneigh' ... the name of Bey’s holographic horse from the "Renaissance" album cover.
The horse was being handled by a cowboy (or possibly a supportive boyfriend) who was on foot. At any rate, Bey's Reneigh could probably take a few pointers from the real deal -- the touring "horse" she uses during her concert suffered a major malfunction in Europe a few weeks ago!!!
the only thing we know about the last show is that Beyoncé fired someone from her team pic.twitter.com/wvkvl5c7bI— ᴀʀᴛʜ (@arthfobic) June 19, 2023 @arthfobic
Beyonce's U.S. opener went down inside Lincoln Financial Field, where there's plenty of space and seats, but not for horses ... of courses.
Bey will be blitzing through the country well into September -- we expect the fan props to only get crazier from here!!!