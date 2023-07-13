Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Beyoncé Fan Rides On Horse During Renaissance Tour U.S. Opener

Beyoncé Real-Life Reneigh 🐎 ... Rides Into U.S. Tour Opener!!!

7/13/2023 8:22 AM PT
HORSING AROUND
Twitter / @Ritawhoras

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour is now on U.S. soil, and at least one fan celebrated by ridin' high in Philly on an actual horse they brought to the concert!!!

A shocked ticket holder captured the wild scene of a Beyoncé superfan striking a pose on the steed, and immediately dubbed the animal, 'Reneigh' ... the name of Bey’s holographic horse from the "Renaissance" album cover.

Beyoncé Fan Rides On Horse During Renaissance Tour U.S. Opener

The horse was being handled by a cowboy (or possibly a supportive boyfriend) who was on foot. At any rate, Bey's Reneigh could probably take a few pointers from the real deal -- the touring "horse" she uses during her concert suffered a major malfunction in Europe a few weeks ago!!!

Beyonce's U.S. opener went down inside Lincoln Financial Field, where there's plenty of space and seats, but not for horses ... of courses.

Beyoncé Kicks Off 'Renaissance' Tour in Sweden
Launch Gallery
Inside Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Tour Launch Gallery
Getty

Bey will be blitzing through the country well into September -- we expect the fan props to only get crazier from here!!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later