Beyoncé's Nephew Julez Straddled by 'Love & Hip Hop' Star in New Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Beyoncé's nephew, Julez Smith, looks like he's pretty comfortable around reality TV star Tommie Lee ... because she straddled him in a club ... and we've got it all on video.

Check out this footage of Julez and Tommie at a hookah lounge ... he's sitting in the booth and she's face-to-face with him, legs spread and hugging him around the shoulders.

Julez looks pretty into Tommie here ... he's holding her around the waist and grabbing a handful of booty as she appears to whisper in his ear.

The straddle looks like it came after Julez and Tommie had some bottle-service girls bring some booze to their table.

Play video content

It's funny ... the bottle service signage says "Let's Make Pour Decisions Bitches."