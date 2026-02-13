Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Beyoncé Debuts Bold New Bob

Beyoncé HEY BEYHIVE, CHECK OUT MY BOB!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
beyonce new haircut insta getty 1
Getty

Beyoncé returned to Instagram this week after a months-long hiatus ... and last night, she debuted a bold new bob hairstyle!

Check out her new IG pics from Thursday -- she's clearly feeling her short honey-blonde style, posing with a confident smirk for her Beyhive.

beyonce new haircut insta 2

The "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" hitmaker is also showing off her famous curves in a skin-tight ensemble consisting of high-waisted forest green trousers and a wrapped off-the-shoulder top. She accentuated her waist further with a black belt.

This isn’t just a look -- it’s a whole "Renaissance!"

Remember -- before she skipped out on Instagram, she was rocking long, curly, golden locks  ... ranging from subtle waves to voluminous corkscrews.

beyonce getty 2
Getty

She turned heads, for instance, at the November 2025 Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix in a custom, plunging Louis Vuitton racing jumpsuit that put her cleavage front and center ... and her hair was just as dramatic -- styled in tight, wind-swept caramel-colored curls.

Beyonce Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Beyonce Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Now that she's back on the 'gram ... we look forward to more styles she'll put into "Formation!"

Related articles