Beyoncé Debuts Bold New Bob

Beyoncé returned to Instagram this week after a months-long hiatus ... and last night, she debuted a bold new bob hairstyle!

Check out her new IG pics from Thursday -- she's clearly feeling her short honey-blonde style, posing with a confident smirk for her Beyhive.

The "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" hitmaker is also showing off her famous curves in a skin-tight ensemble consisting of high-waisted forest green trousers and a wrapped off-the-shoulder top. She accentuated her waist further with a black belt.

This isn’t just a look -- it’s a whole "Renaissance!"

Remember -- before she skipped out on Instagram, she was rocking long, curly, golden locks ... ranging from subtle waves to voluminous corkscrews.

She turned heads, for instance, at the November 2025 Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix in a custom, plunging Louis Vuitton racing jumpsuit that put her cleavage front and center ... and her hair was just as dramatic -- styled in tight, wind-swept caramel-colored curls.