Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Beyoncé Is Declared a Billionaire by Forbes

Beyoncé Run the World!!! Performer Reaches Billionaire Status

By TMZ Staff
Published
beyonce getty 1
Getty

Beyoncé is officially joining the three-comma club ... becoming only the fifth musician to reach the humongous milestone, according to Forbes.

The famed magazine -- which prides itself on tracking the fortunes of the rich and famous --made the announcement Monday, revealing Queen Bey now joins an elite group of billionaire musicians that includes Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna, and Beyonce's own husband, Jay-Z.

Beyonce Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Beyonce Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

While Beyoncé made a fortune from the "Renaissance World Tour" -- which grossed nearly $600 million in 2023 -- Forbes attributes her massive wealth in part to reinventing herself in 2024 as a country music star.

To put it in perspective ... Forbes says the "Cowboy Carter" tour grossed more than $400 million in ticket sales and pulled in another $50 million in merchandise at shows. The outlet projects she earned $148 million in 2025 before taxes ... making her the third-highest-paid musician in the world.

Beyonce's Christmas Halftime Show
Launch Gallery
Beyonce's Christmas Halftime Show Launch Gallery
Getty

That's not all ... Forbes goes to say her NFL Christmas Day halftime show rang up around $50 million (including production costs), while her string of Levi’s commercials added another $10 million to the pile.

A big reason why “The Queen” continues to rake it in is that she controls nearly every aspect of her career through her company, Parkwood Entertainment. Parkwood oversees her empire -- managing her career and producing her music, documentaries, and tours -- while fronting the costs herself to scoop up the biggest slice of the back-end profits.

Safe to say ... Queen Bey-llionaire is officially in a league of her own. Congrats!!!

Related articles