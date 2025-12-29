Beyoncé Is Declared a Billionaire by Forbes

Beyoncé is officially joining the three-comma club ... becoming only the fifth musician to reach the humongous milestone, according to Forbes.

The famed magazine -- which prides itself on tracking the fortunes of the rich and famous --made the announcement Monday, revealing Queen Bey now joins an elite group of billionaire musicians that includes Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna, and Beyonce's own husband, Jay-Z.

While Beyoncé made a fortune from the "Renaissance World Tour" -- which grossed nearly $600 million in 2023 -- Forbes attributes her massive wealth in part to reinventing herself in 2024 as a country music star.

To put it in perspective ... Forbes says the "Cowboy Carter" tour grossed more than $400 million in ticket sales and pulled in another $50 million in merchandise at shows. The outlet projects she earned $148 million in 2025 before taxes ... making her the third-highest-paid musician in the world.

That's not all ... Forbes goes to say her NFL Christmas Day halftime show rang up around $50 million (including production costs), while her string of Levi’s commercials added another $10 million to the pile.

A big reason why “The Queen” continues to rake it in is that she controls nearly every aspect of her career through her company, Parkwood Entertainment. Parkwood oversees her empire -- managing her career and producing her music, documentaries, and tours -- while fronting the costs herself to scoop up the biggest slice of the back-end profits.