Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams Will Co-Chair 2026 Met Gala

A music superstar, an Oscar winner, and a tennis legend take over the Met Gala ... we don't know if there's a punchline yet -- because we'll have to wait and see what happens since Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams have been named co-chairs of the event!

The three stars have been tapped to work with industry icon Anna Wintour -- who always heads up the annual fashion extravaganza -- on next year's edition of the event ... with Vogue announcing the news via Instagram Wednesday morning.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The gala has a "Costume Art" theme in 2026 ... essentially a celebration of the intersection between human body and art -- so, expect to see stars celebrating their own skin as they march up The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Beyoncé's inclusion as a co-chair is probably the most surprising ... given she hasn't even attended the gala since 2016 -- when she stunned in a form-fitting Givenchy Haute Couture gown.

Kidman and Williams are more recent attendees of the event ... both having stopped by earlier this year -- though this will obviously mark the first appearance by NK at the gala since she filed for divorce from Keith Urban.