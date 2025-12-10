Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams Will Co-Chair 2026 Met Gala
2026 Met Gala Who Run The World??? Beyoncé, Kidman & Venus Williams to Co-Chair Event
A music superstar, an Oscar winner, and a tennis legend take over the Met Gala ... we don't know if there's a punchline yet -- because we'll have to wait and see what happens since Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams have been named co-chairs of the event!
The three stars have been tapped to work with industry icon Anna Wintour -- who always heads up the annual fashion extravaganza -- on next year's edition of the event ... with Vogue announcing the news via Instagram Wednesday morning.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
The gala has a "Costume Art" theme in 2026 ... essentially a celebration of the intersection between human body and art -- so, expect to see stars celebrating their own skin as they march up The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Lena Dunham, Teyana Taylor and many more stars are also helping out with the event ... either as committee co-chairs or as members of the host committee.
Beyoncé's inclusion as a co-chair is probably the most surprising ... given she hasn't even attended the gala since 2016 -- when she stunned in a form-fitting Givenchy Haute Couture gown.
Kidman and Williams are more recent attendees of the event ... both having stopped by earlier this year -- though this will obviously mark the first appearance by NK at the gala since she filed for divorce from Keith Urban.
Hopefully, you're "Crazy in Love" with these co-chairs ... because it's certainly a star-studded crew!