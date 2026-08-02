Vincent Pastore to Be Honored at Funeral Service This Week in New York

Vincent Pastore's loved ones are preparing to say their final goodbyes ... with a funeral service planned for later this week in New Rochelle, New York -- exactly where the late actor wanted it, TMZ has learned.

Stephen Villano, Pastore's longtime friend and self-described "right-hand man," tells TMZ the family is planning a service in the coming days to celebrate the beloved "Sopranos" star's life.

While fans will always remember Pastore for his unforgettable portrayal of Salvatore "Big P****" Bonpensiero, Villano says one of the actor's greatest passions came later in life ... teaching aspiring performers at HB Studios.

According to Villano, Pastore loved mentoring the next generation of actors and often reminded his students that making it in Hollywood wasn't impossible.

Villano tells us ... "He used to tell them, 'It's a one-in-a-million chance of making it, but look at me. 'It's part luck, who you are, how you train and hard work ... but you can do it just as I did.'"

Helping young actors find their footing became one of Pastore's greatest sources of pride, according to Villano, adding that he genuinely wanted to open doors for others the way opportunities had opened for him.

Despite decades in show business, Villano says fame never changed Pastore. While many actors head west after finding success, Pastore chose to stay on City Island in the Bronx because that's where he felt most at home ... adding, "He was a simple guy. He never let fame go to his head."

Pastore's humble approach carried over into every aspect of his life and Villano says Pastore never cared about flashy cars or the Hollywood lifestyle, noting the actor's last vehicle was a Buick.

As we previously reported ... Pastore was found dead Saturday at his Bronx home. Sources with direct knowledge told us Vincent passed away from natural causes. We're also told a neighbor last saw Vincent on Wednesday and last texted with him on Thursday before he was found in bed on Saturday.