Ariana Grande Has 6 Fingers in Vogue Photoshop Fail

Ariana Grande grew another finger thanks to a Vogue Japan Photoshop fail ... and she seemingly loved the mistake -- saying it'll help her make a new album!

Check out the pic -- it shows the "Wicked" star modeling a floral print Dior mini skirt and top set paired with mesh white gloves. If you look at her left hand, she's got an extra pinky poking out from behind -- uncovering what appears to be a retouching fail. Oops.

Ariana didn't mind the oopsie, though. In fact, she called it "exciting!" on a fan's post about it, writing ... "I’ve been saying i need some extra appendages so that i can start an album ! thankful for this."

Ariana posted the photo with the editing error on her page, but interestingly enough, the same photo -- but without the mistake -- is seen in Vogue Japan’s official online spread. TMZ reached out to Vogue for comment ... so far, no word back.

Ariana's comments about creating a new album come nearly a year after she released the deluxe version of her "Eternal Sunshine" album. She is scheduled to embark on her "Eternal Sunshine" tour in June.

She shut down chatter about new music earlier this month, telling Variety that she will not be releasing any new music before May, but hinted ... "soon enough."