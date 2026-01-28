Ariana Grande Works With Ticketmaster to Resolve Tour Ticket-Scalping Issues

Ariana Grande got to work getting tickets into the hands of her real fans after she got worked up over ticket-scalpers hoarding all the seats to her upcoming tour.

Sources connected to Ariana tell TMZ ... her team worked with Live Nation to correct the secondary sellers.

Ariana took to social media to say she was "bothered" by her 'Eternal Sunshine' tour selling out within minutes, only for scalpers to try and resell the tickets at jacked-up prices.

Our sources say Ariana is passionate about getting tickets to fans, and it was important for her to fix the ticket-scalping issues with her concerts. We're also told Ariana opted out of dynamic pricing so that tickets wouldn't spike in price if there was high demand.

Ticketmaster, which handled the ticket rollout, announced Wednesday, "Last October, we worked with the tour to cancel a portion of tickets that had been identified as violating our ticket purchase terms. Our focus is ensuring those tickets are reissued directly to fans, through a request process coming in February."