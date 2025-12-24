Frankie Grande Healing After Undergoing Cervical Spine Surgery
Ariana Grande's 42-year-old brother Frankie Grande is on the road to recovery ... after undergoing cervical spine surgery.
The "Big Brother" alum shared a hospital bed selfie Monday, writing... "Wink if you’re freshly repaired 😉👅"
"Today I had a planned cervical spine surgery to relieve pressure on nerves in my neck that have been causing pain and neurological symptoms for a while," he wrote. "The procedure went exactly as expected, no surprises, no drama (for once 😅), just very precise work by an incredible medical team."
He added, "They removed bone and tissue that were compressing the nerves, giving my spinal cord, disks, and radiating nerves the space it needs to heal and function properly. Now comes 4 weeks of healing, rest, physical therapy, and being nicer to my body than I usually am. MERRY CHRISTMAS! 😜"
Frankie admitted he's sore and tired, but he was grateful for being "safe."
"I’m relieved, and I’m already feeling hopeful," he said. "This was a necessary step so I can get back on my feet, back on stage, and back to living fully without pain running the show."
Frankie then thanked his supporters, writing that their messages were "truly felt."
"See you soon… stronger, steadier, and standing tall," he said.