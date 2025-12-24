Frankie Grande Healing After Undergoing Cervical Spine Surgery

"Today I had a planned cervical spine surgery to relieve pressure on nerves in my neck that have been causing pain and neurological symptoms for a while," he wrote. "The procedure went exactly as expected, no surprises, no drama (for once 😅), just very precise work by an incredible medical team."



He added, "They removed bone and tissue that were compressing the nerves, giving my spinal cord, disks, and radiating nerves the space it needs to heal and function properly. Now comes 4 weeks of healing, rest, physical therapy, and being nicer to my body than I usually am. MERRY CHRISTMAS! 😜"