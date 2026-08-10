President Trump Again Accuses Ex-Olympian of Violently Damaging Reflecting Pool

President Trump just won't let the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool controversy sink ... because he again insisted the Pool was "violently" vandalized by ex-Olympian David Hearn ... even though he admits the contractor rushed to finish the job and he has no hard proof vandals are to blame.

47 took to Truth Social on Sunday evening and went on a Pool rant ... claiming a "highly credible witness" from the National Park Service saw Hearn vandalize the Pool in broad daylight by "violently ripping and tugging at the pool's somewhat delicate coating."

Trump claimed the NPS employee provided witness testimony to the U.S. Attorney's Office in early July ... before prosecutor Jeanine Pirro dropped vandalism charges against Hearn and others.

Despite going after Hearn again, Trump also admitted there was "some contractor error done by rushing the job for a July 4th opening." He said the errors occurred in a "very small" area and were "relatively inconsequential."

Play video content 7/2/26 Video: Jeanine Pirro Details Former Olympian David Hearn's Indictment Fox News

POTUS admits "there is no video or proof" of vandalism ... "other than the damage itself."

As you know, Hearn was charged with one felony count of destruction of property, but Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, dismissed the case on July 31 ... and in a court filing, Pirro blamed the U.S Department of the Interior for not sharing information with her office about "flawed installation by the contractor."

Play video content Video: Donald Trump Says Jeanine Pirro Blew It In Reflecting Pool Case

Trump then blasted Pirro for dropping the case ... telling reporters Pirro "choked" and "folded like an umbrella."