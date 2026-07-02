Ex-NFL Player Keith Mitchell Dead At 51

Former NFL linebacker Keith Mitchell has died, it was announced Thursday. He was just 51 years old.

Details surrounding his death have not been disclosed.

Mitchell was a star linebacker at Texas A&M ... and was named an All-American in 1996. His total sack count during his time at College Station put him toward the top all-time in organization history.

After going undrafted due to size concerns in 1997, he joined the New Orleans Saints ... where he played until 2001.

As a result of his success on the gridiron, Mitchell earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2000.

In total, Mitchell had 286 solo tackles, 19.5 sacks and four interceptions for the Saints, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He suffered a spinal injury during a game in 2003 ... and it not only ended his time in the NFL, it also jeopardized his mobility -- but he ultimately overcame the ailment.

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Following his playing career, Mitchell shifted to wellness and yoga ... and released a book called "The Mindfulness Mastery Playbook" late last year.

He credited yoga and meditation with saving his life ... and traveled the world sharing his expertise.